Zuccarello (illness) was not at practice Friday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Zuccarello's status for Saturday's game versus Anaheim could be in doubt, but the Wild will see how he feels Saturday. Zuccarello has seven points in his last six games, giving the Norwegian winger nine goals and 37 points in 39 games this season. He plays on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi, as well as seeing first power-play time. Should Zuccarello not play Saturday, look for Matt Boldy to take his spot on the top line with Marcus Johansson filling in for him on the power play.