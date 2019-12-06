Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Wild performance for Wild man
Zuccarello put up three points -- one goal and two assists -- in Thursday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. The goal stood as the winner.
It was his first three-point game of his Wild career. Zuccarello has struggled to find his mojo in Minnesota, so let's hope this is the first sign of good things to come.
