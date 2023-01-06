Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dean Evason said that Zuccarello was banged up last game. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line and his spot will be taken by Matthew Boldy at this time.