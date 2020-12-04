Zuccarello underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right arm in mid-February and won't be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

A definite timetable for Zuccarello's recovery has yet to be established, but he'll miss the start of the regular season at a minimum, and according to Russo, he "may be out a good bit longer" than that. Zuccarello was apparently playing with discomfort in his arm for much of the 2019-20 campaign, which might at least partially explain why he was limited to just 15 goals and 37 points in 65 contests. The 33-year-old vet was already going to be a late-round pick in most formats prior to this news, so now that he's expected to miss at least a significant chunk of the upcoming season, he can be left on the board in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues during this year's drafts.