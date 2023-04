Zuccarello (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Monday against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello is being rested by the Wild because he is a bit "banged up" at the moment. He might be available to return Tuesday against Winnipeg. Nicolas Petan and Marco Rossi will replace Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov (undisclosed) in the lineup.