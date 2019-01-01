Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Dropped down a level
Bartkowski was assigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.
Bartkowski scored a goal during his two-game stint with the big club before heading back down to the minors. His demotion suggests that Nick Seeler (upper body) will likely be set to play in the team's next game in Toronto on Thursday.
More News
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Heads to big club•
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Waived by Minnesota•
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Secures two-way deal with Wild•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Continues to frequent press box•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Healthy scratches piling up•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...