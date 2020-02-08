Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Heading down to minors
Bartkowski was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.
Bartkowski was up with the parent club to serve as depth while Carson Soucy (illness) was out. Per Michael Russo of The Athletic, Soucy may be ready to return Sunday versus the Avalanche. If not, Bartkowski will likely rejoin the team in Minnesota, although it's unlikely he'll draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.