Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Heads to big club
The Wild recalled Bartkowski from AHL Iowa on Saturday.
Bartkowski has 253 career NHL games under his belt, but he has spent the whole season in the minors, recording nine points in 28 games. The veteran blueliner could slot into Saturday's game versus the Jets with Mathew Dumba (pectoral) out for three months and Nick Seeler (undisclosed) considered questionable.
More News
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Waived by Minnesota•
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Secures two-way deal with Wild•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Continues to frequent press box•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Healthy scratches piling up•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Frequenting press box of late•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...