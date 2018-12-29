The Wild recalled Bartkowski from AHL Iowa on Saturday.

Bartkowski has 253 career NHL games under his belt, but he has spent the whole season in the minors, recording nine points in 28 games. The veteran blueliner could slot into Saturday's game versus the Jets with Mathew Dumba (pectoral) out for three months and Nick Seeler (undisclosed) considered questionable.

