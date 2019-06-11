Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Inks two-way deal with Minnesota
Bartkowski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Tuesday.
Bartkowski essentially spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching four goals and 19 points while posting a plus-11 rating in 70 contests. The 31-year-old blueliner is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career and will carry zero fantasy value in 2019-20.
More News
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Dropped down a level•
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Heads to big club•
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Waived by Minnesota•
-
Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Secures two-way deal with Wild•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Flames' Matt Bartkowski: Continues to frequent press box•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...