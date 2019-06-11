Bartkowski signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Tuesday.

Bartkowski essentially spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching four goals and 19 points while posting a plus-11 rating in 70 contests. The 31-year-old blueliner is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career and will carry zero fantasy value in 2019-20.