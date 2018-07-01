Bartkowski agreed to a one-year, two-way deal with Minnesota worth $650,000.

The 6-foot-1 Pittsburgh native scored just one goal and five points in 42 games with Calgary over the last two season. Bartkowski has posted a pair of 18-point campaigns in his NHL career, but has watched his playing time slowly disappear, averaging just 13:21 of ice time per game in 18 games last season.