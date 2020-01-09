Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Sent to bus league
Minnesota assigned Bartkowski to AHL Iowa on Thursday.
The Wild activated Greg Pateryn (groin) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Bartkowski's services as a depth defenseman. The 31-year-old will likely spend the rest of the campaign in the minors.
