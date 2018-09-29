Wild's Matt Bartkowski: Waived by Minnesota
Bartkowski was waived by the Wild on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Bartkowski failed to record a point through five preseason games with the wild, even though he was heavily featured by means of averaging 20:42 of ice time. He'll head to AHL Iowa in the likely event that he passes through waivers unclaimed.
