Boldy scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Boldy has been electric lately with three goals and seven points over his last three contests. He's benefited from a move to the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. Boldy is up to 19 goals, 40 points, 134 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 46 appearances. He's been solid for much of the season, but his top-line usage is taking his game to another level.