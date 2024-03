Boldy registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Boldy recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season and closed out a mini-slump after going pointless in the previous three outings. The 22-year-old winger is still stuck in a four-game goal drought despite having put 10 shots on net over that stretch. Given his role on the power-play, where he is averaging 4:01 of ice time this season, Boldy should bend the twine sooner rather than later.