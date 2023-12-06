Boldy scored two goals, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Boldy collected his first three-point effort of the year, tallying twice in the second period after setting up Marcus Foligno's opener 1:26 into the game. The 22-year-old Boldy has four goals and an assist over his last four contests. New head coach John Hynes appears to have gotten the young winger back on track after a rough opening quarter of the season that saw Boldy miss seven games with an upper-body injury. He's up to five goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 outings overall.