Boldy scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

The Wild's fate was about to slip out of their hands, but Boldy took care of that by setting up Joel Eriksson Ek for the game-tying goal with 22 seconds left in regulation. Boldy then left no doubt, scoring the game-winner at 4:42 of overtime. The Western Conference race didn't quite get down to the wire, but Boldy had a big part in helping the Wild get in, earning two goals and eight assists over seven contests in April. He'll continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time in Minnesota's first-round series versus Vegas. He ends the regular season at 27 goals, 73 points, 271 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 52 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-1 rating while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career.