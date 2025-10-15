Boldy scored a power-play goal on 10 shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Boldy has opened the season with a goal in all four games, and he's added four assists. He's earned three of each with the man advantage, which has been a strong suit for the Wild early in the campaign. Boldy has also racked up 19 shots on net and a minus-3 rating while filling a top-line role at even strength in addition to his spot on the first power-play unit.