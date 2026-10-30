Boldy scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Boldy snapped a six-game goal drought with the tally. He had five assists in that span. The winger hasn't quite locked in his scoring touch this season, though he remains heavily involved on the top line and first power-play unit. Boldy is at six goals, seven assists, 65 shots on net, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 15 appearances. Considering his current 9.2 shooting percentage is the lowest of his career, he should be able to improve as the season progresses.