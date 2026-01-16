Boldy was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Boldy has racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in his 22 games since the start of December. With the winger on the shelf, Vladimir Tarasenko will likely move into a top-six role, though Yakov Trenin could also be in the mix. Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) was also placed on injured reserve Friday, stretching the Wild's forward group.