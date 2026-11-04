Boldy scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Boldy stretched his point streak to six games (two goals, five helpers) with this performance. It was his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign and first since Oct. 20 versus the Oilers. The star winger is up to seven goals, nine assists, 72 shots on net, 17 PIM, 14 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating across 17 appearances this season. He leads the league in shots, and with a modest 9.7 shooting percentage so far, he could be poised for even better scoring totals if his efficiency catches up to his career norms.