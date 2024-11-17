Boldy notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Boldy, a natural winger, started the game as the first-line center. The 23-year-old won six of 13 faceoffs, though he had given up some faceoff duties later in the contest with Marco Rossi moving back up. The Wild's top six could be in flux for a bit as the team navigates the absences of Mats Zuccarello (lower body) and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body). Boldy's helper was his first since Oct. 26 versus the Flyers, though he had six goals over eight contests in between assists. The 23-year-old is at 18 points, 61 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 17 appearances.