Boldy scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Boldy had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, which was just his second multi-game slump of the season. The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring at 3:11 of the first period and then helped out on Mats Zuccarello's power-play tally in the third. Boldy is up to 16 goals, 31 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances.