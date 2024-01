Boldy put up two power-play goals and an overtime assist in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Blue Jackets.

This was arguably the best performance of Boldy's young career, and now he finds himself with 13 goals, 11 assists and a plus-4 rating through 31 games. One-fourth of Boldy's points have taken place on the man advantage with the winger justifying his selection as Minnesota's 12th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.