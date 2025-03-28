Boldy scored a goal, provided an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Boldy nearly had two goals Thursday but he would instead be credited with a power-play assist as Frederick Gaudreau got the last touch on a shot Boldy fired on net. Boldy would then find the back of the net himself just over seven minutes later. With Thursday's multi-point performance, the 23-year-old rising star is up to 24 goals, 38 assists and 246 shots on net in 73 games this season. With 62 points, Boldy ranks in the league's top 50 in total tallies and leads all members of the Wild by seven points. Despite being held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games before Thursday, he has three multi-point performances in his last five games. Boldy has also been one of the most durable skaters for Minnesota this season, playing in all 73 games so far. Between his durability and developing skills, Boldy has a legitimate chance to break the 70-point threshold for the first time in his four-year career.