Boldy scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Prior to his goal, Boldy won multiple puck battles down low and along the boards. He eventually forced a turnover and made no mistake on his finish for his 10th goal and 17th point in 14 outings in November. Overall, the winger is up to 15 tallies, 29 points, 88 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 26 contests. Boldy's never finished above a point-per-game pace, but with the Wild playing excellent hockey, this could be the season that changes for the 24-year-old.