Boldy scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Boldy has four multi-point efforts over his last six games. The 24-year-old winger scored in the first period and set up Joel Eriksson Ek's tally in the second. Boldy has been good for a few years now, but he's taken his game to another level in 2025-26, earning 25 goals, 22 helpers, 131 shots on net and a plus-17 rating over 40 appearances. He's not quite on a 100-point pace, but the 50-goal mark could be in reach as long as his 19.1 shooting percentage doesn't crater in the second half.