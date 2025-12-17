Boldy scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Boldy has scored in four of the last six games, and he has four goals and five helpers in that span. This was his second shorthanded tally of the season -- a larger penalty kill role has been a new responsibility for the winger this year. He's up to 19 goals, 38 points, 111 shots on net, 25 hits, 26 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 34 appearances.