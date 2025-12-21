Boldy scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

The 24-year-old winger potted the first two goals of the contest, one on the clean breakaway after he stole the puck from Mattias Ekholm at the Minnesota blue line, the other on a wicked one-timer from the faceoff circle to the left of Calvin Pickard. Boldy has found the back of the net in four straight games, and his 22 goals in 36 games on the season has him tied for third in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy with three other players, including teammate Kirill Kaprizov.