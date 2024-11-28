Boldy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.

Boldy saw a six-game point streak end in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets, but he was right back on the scoresheet Wednesday. He had the secondary helper on Kirill Kaprizov's goal at 6:55 of the first period, which was the lone tally of the contest. Boldy is up to 11 goals, 12 assists, 78 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 22 appearances. He's seen top-line usage in the absence of Mats Zuccarello (lower body), which has likely helped Boldy stay consistent on offense.