Boldy scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Boldy kept his point streak alive with the first shorthanded goal of his career at 11:46 of the first period. During his streak, he has four goals and three assists. The winger is cruising in 2025-26 with 11 goals, 22 points, 70 shots on net, 13 hits, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances. He's well on his way to exceeding the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career.