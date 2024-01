Boldy scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Boldy cut the Wild deficit to 3-2 late in the third period, weaving through the Nashville defense before beating Juuse Saros with a wrister on the power play. The goal is Boldy's first in six games, though he now has points in four straight contests. The 22-year-old winger's up to 16 goals and 33 points through 41 games this season.