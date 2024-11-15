Boldy scored a goal on team-high six shots, adding two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Boldy finished off a pretty passing sequence, which began with Kirill Kaprizov, for the game-winning tally midway through the second period. It was his sixth tally in the last seven games. The Wild sustained lower-body injuries to two top-six forwards -- Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek -- which led to a rotation that at times had Boldy and Kaprizov on the ice at the same time at 5-on-5. Boldy has 10 goals on a team-high 60 shots with seven assists and a 16.7 shooting percentage through 16 outings.