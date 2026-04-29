Boldy scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Boldy had one goal overturned for goaltender interference, but he got it back by tallying late in the second period. The 25-year-old also set up a Kirill Kaprizov empty-netter. Boldy has amassed four goals, three assists, 28 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-6 rating across five contests in this first-round series so far, and he'll look to add to his totals in Game 6 on Thursday.