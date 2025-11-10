Boldy scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Boldy has two multi-point efforts over his last three games. His hot start to the season faded in late October, but he looks to be getting back on track, and with less dependence on power-play production to boot. The 24-year-old winger is up to eight goals, nine helpers, 55 shots, 11 hits, 10 blocks and a minus-2 rating across 17 appearances this season. Boldy will continue to be a big part of the Wild's offense in a top-six role.