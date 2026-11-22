Boldy scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

This was a third straight multi-point effort for Boldy, who has four goals and four assists in that span. The star winger is up to 14 goals, 15 helpers, 99 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 25 appearances. A top-line role for one of the best teams in the league has led to a productive start for Boldy, who is also shooting the puck more than ever with nearly four shots per game. That should help him sustain a higher level of offense.