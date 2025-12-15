Boldy scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Boldy picked up his third multi-point effort in the last five games. The 24-year-old winger has three goals and five assists in that span. Boldy's elevated his offense this season to the tune of 18 goals, 37 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 33 appearances. He should continue to see a prominent role in the lineup while attempting to surpass the career-best 73 points he had in the 2024-25 regular season.