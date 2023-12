Boldy scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Boldy forced a turnover and scored on a give-and-go with Kirill Kaprizov in the first period. The goal was Boldy's sixth over the last seven games, a span that also includes two assists. The winger was shuffled onto a line with Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek amid the Wild's lineup changes for Sunday's contest. Boldy is up to seven tallies, 16 points, 52 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 19 outings this season.