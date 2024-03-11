Boldy scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Predators.

With Marc-Andre Fleury pulled to create a 4-on-3 situation, Boldy took a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello and hammered it past Juuse Saros for his career-high sixth game-winner of the season. Boldy has been locked in since the All-Star break. Over the last 15 games the 22-year-old winger has erupted for eight goals and 19 points, including seven multi-point performances.