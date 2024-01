Boldy scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Boldy has four goals and two assists over his last four games, bouncing back nicely from a three-game slump. The winger is up to 15 tallies, 27 points, 93 shots on net, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 34 contests overall. He should continue to fill in on the top line while Kirill Kaprizov works his way back from an upper-body injury.