Boldy scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey.

Boldy accounted for all the offense the Wild could muster with a wrister at the 10:37 mark of the third period. This was Boldy's fifth goal of the campaign, and the 24-year-old is enjoying an excellent start to the season with points in all but one of his eight contests so far. Boldy has 11 points (five goals, six assists), 33 shots, five hits and three blocked shots, and six of those points (G3, A3) have come on the power play.