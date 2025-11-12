Boldy scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Boldy has been good lately with four goals and an assist over his last four games. The Wild have scored 11 times in that span, so the winger is getting involved regularly to help his team. Overall, Boldy is up to nine goals, 18 points (nine on the power play), 60 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 18 appearances. He's never had a point-per-game campaign, but at 24 years old, it's possible he's capable of more offense than we've seen so far. Boldy will remain a key part of the Wild's offense in the top six and on the first power-play unit.