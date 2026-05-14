Boldy notched two assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Boldy was able to earn his fourth multi-point effort of the postseason, but the Wild's effort to keep their season alive still fell short. The winger had seven goals, six assists, 48 shots on net, 19 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 11 playoff contests. Boldy solidified his star status with a 42-goal, 85-point regular season, and he'll be a key part of the Wild's core moving forward.