Boldy notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Utah.

Boldy has racked up three goals and four assists during a four-game point streak. He set up Frederick Gaudreau for the Wild's lone goal in this lopsided loss. For the season, Boldy continues to score at a high level with 52 points, 205 shots on net and a plus-8 rating across 59 appearances. He's been in a top-six role throughout the campaign, and that's frequently included top-line duties during Kirill Kaprizov's (lower body) numerous absences.