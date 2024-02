Boldy scored a goal on seven shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Boldy's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner. He also reached the 20-assist mark for the season with his pair of helpers. The 22-year-old has posted back-to-back multi-point efforts and is now at 38 points, 130 shots, 38 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 45 appearances on the year.