Boldy recorded two assists and put two shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Boldy picked up two secondary helpers on the night, including one on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winning goal in overtime. Monday's pair of helpers brought Boldy up to 29 assists, 58 points, 167 shots on net, 40 hits and 33 blocked shots across 53 games this season. Dating back to before his four-game absence due to a lower-body injury, the 24-year-old winger is on a six-game point streak. At his current scoring pace, he is well on his way to another 70-plus-point campaign and has an outside shot to record 80 points or more for the first time in his five-year career.