Boldy scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Boldy found the back of the net in the third period to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead, and the 24-year-old winger has cracked the scoresheet in his three outings since returning from a four-game absence between Jan. 17 and Jan. 22 due to a lower-body problem. Boldy has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 10 games in January, and he should continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce as a top-six forward who also has a clear role in power-play situations.