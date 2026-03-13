Boldy scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Boldy has scored in back-to-back games, showing signs that he's snapping the four-game scoreless skid he had between March 1 and March 8. Boldy has been one of the most productive forwards in the Western Conference since the Olympic break, tallying five goals and seven assists in eight contests. He's also racked up 34 shots on goal, 11 hits and seven blocked shots while posting a plus-5 rating. Look for Boldy to remain a key contributor for the Wild as a top-six forward and top option in the power play unit.