Boldy scored three times in a 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Boldy's third goal stood as the winner; it was his second hattie of the season and sixth of his career. He has put up points in nine of his last 10 games (five goals, seven assists; 37 shots), and he has finally hit the point-per-game pace (21 in 21 games) that we have come to expect from him. Overall, Boldy has 10 goals, 11 assists and 88 shots, and his shooting efficiency is finally starting to creep up near his career norm. Last season, he tapped the keg 42 times, so this increased pace could get him close to that again.