Boldy scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Boldy has turned up the heat with seven goals and seven assists over nine outings in February. The winger's tally early in the second period stood as the game-winner. Boldy is up to 23 goals, 47 points (16 on the power play), 155 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 51 contests this season in a top-six role.