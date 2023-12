Boldy scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Two of Boldy's three multi-point efforts this year have come in the last three games. He's also scored all but one of his goals across his last six contests. The winger seems to be thriving under new head coach John Hynes, and that's good news for the Wild's offense in general. Boldy has 15 points, 50 shots on net, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 outings.